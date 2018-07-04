Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 04 July, 2018 11:42 IST

Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant quits after seven months; speculated to head Intel

Diane Bryant joined Google Cloud in November 2017 and has stepped down in less than a year.

Diane Bryant, a top-level Google Cloud executive who joined the tech giant after serving Intel for 32 years, is moving on.

According to a report in Fortune on 3 July, Bryant joined Google's Cloud computing unit in November 2017 as chief operating officer.

Google COO Diane Bryant. Image: Fortune

Google COO Diane Bryant. Image: Fortune

She led Intel's $17 billion data centre business before joining Google.

"We can confirm that Diane Bryant is no longer with Google. We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryant left the company during Brian Krzanich's stint as Intel CEO. Krzanich resigned in June. When she left Intel, she received a "separation payment" of $4.5 million.

"Under Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene, the search giant has been trying to prove that it has what it takes to sell cloud computing services into the largest businesses," Business Insider reported.

"Intel is searching for a replacement for Krzanich, and it's possible that Bryant is under consideration," it added.

