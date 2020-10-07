Wednesday, October 07, 2020Back to
Google Cloud announces Google Workspace to bring Gmail, Meet, Docs, and Drive on a single platform

Linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides will now allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document.


FP TrendingOct 07, 2020 11:26:19 IST

Google Cloud has announced a new brand identity - Google workspace that brings together Gmail, Meet, Docs, and Drive. According to Google, the new brand reflects its product vision for a simple, helpful, and flexible experience with integration and collaboration at its core. In the coming weeks, users will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides, that resemble the same family.

Google Workspace will allow users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document within a room in Chat, without switching tabs or tools.

To give users an all-new experience, Google Workspace has also introduced some of the features which include linked previews, smart chips in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Doc creation in rooms, Meet picture-in-picture across Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Available from today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides will allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document, saving time switching between apps and tabs, and allowing more time to get work done.

Also, from today, when someone is @mentioned in a document, a popup will display details providing context and also suggest actions like sharing the document. Users will be connected to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides.

In the coming days, Google Workspace will allow users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without switching tabs or tools. The feature will reduce complexity and will ensure all team members have visibility into relevant project work.

Earlier in July, Google announced that it will be bringing Meet picture-in-picture to Gmail and Chat that will let users see and hear the people they’re working with, while collaborating. In the coming months, Google will roll out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, following which users will get the benefit of those nonverbal cues and will be able to see someone’s face while collaborating in real time.

The tech giant also said that it is bringing Google Workspace to education and nonprofit customers in the coming months. Education customers can continue to access tools via G Suite for Education including Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organisations through the Google for Nonprofits program.

 

