Asian News International

It is raining dark mode on the internet.

A day after productivity app Slack made its dark mode feature available to everyone, Google Chrome is following suite. If you are a Google Chrome lover, you can now enable the Dark Mode for the browser. However, there's a catch.

The feature is currently available only for Mac users. In its blog, Google promises that Windows support is on its way. To enable the dark mode for Google Chrome on your Mac device, you need to ensure that you are using the latest version of the browser and that your Mac appearance settings are set to dark.

For updating Google Chrome, simply head to the Menu > Help > About Chrome and it will automatically update to the newest version. Upon re-launching, dark mode will be enabled.

