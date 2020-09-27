Sunday, September 27, 2020Back to
Google Chromecast features leaked in early unboxing on Reddit, device to launch on 30 Sept

According to the leak, the home screen lists plenty of content to watch, including content from apps users have not installed


FP TrendingSep 27, 2020 00:31:07 IST

The new Chromecast device from Google will be launched on 30 September. Ahead of the release, features of the gadget have been leaked again giving users a more intricate look at the dongle's hardware and user interface.

The leak comes courtesy of Redditor who was able to purchase the unannounced “Chromecast with Google TV” dongle early from a local Walmart.

The user also answered a few queries regarding the device. According to the person, there is no Ethernet port on the device but it is 4K/HDR compatible. The interface is branded as Google TV, but u/fuzztub07 says that it seems to be based on Android 10.

The device supports multiple user accounts and one can pair Bluetooth headphones to it as well.

According to the leak, the home screen lists plenty of content to watch, including content from apps users have not installed. Furthermore, the dongle reportedly supports HDMI-CEC, allowing it to control the television it is plugged on to.

Apps listed include OTT services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and YouTube TV among others.

A separate Reddit user also shared a hands-on video of the device, highlighting all the angles of the retail packaging of the Google Chromecast.

The Chromecast branding is highly visible but the product name is inconsistent in the video. From the front, the branding ‘Chromecast with Google TV’ is clearly visible.

As per what is visible in the bottom of the packaging, the purchase includes a power cable and adapter, the Google Chromecast Voice Remote, and 2 AAA batteries.

