tech2 News Staff

Google has released the latest update for Chrome — Chrome OS 76 — which comes with Android-style notification media controls, support for virtual desktops, some accessibility improvements, and GPU acceleration for some Chromebooks. Reportedly, the update is currently available only for select devices.

Below is the changelog, as per Google's blog, that comes with the new Chrome version:

Automatic Clicks

Chrome OS has an accessibility setting called Automatic Clicks for users with motor or dexterity challenges. With Automatic Clicks, you can hover over an item and Chrome OS clicks automatically after a certain amount of time. In addition to left click, you can now right click, double click and click and drag, making it easier to be efficient and productive on your Chromebook. This feature can be used with the touchpad, a connected mouse or joystick, or even head tracking. Media Control

New media controls make it easier for you to pause or play sound from a tab or an app. You can open your system menu and see all of the tabs or apps on your Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place. Manage Google Accounts on Chromebook

If you use multiple Google accounts on your Chromebook, we’re unifying account management in one place, under Google Accounts in Settings so you can more easily login to all of your accounts and see which accounts you are using on your device and across Chrome and Play Store apps. Access and permissions you’ve granted to apps, websites, and extensions in Chrome and Google Play may now apply to all your signed-in accounts.

Along with these new features, Chrome OS 76 also fixes a lot of bugs in the browser. You can see the detailed list of fixed issues here.

Further, in case you are looking to switch to beta or developer versions of Chrome OS, you can head here.

