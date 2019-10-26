Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
Google Chrome tabs could soon get open in different browsers and vice versa

Support for the feature has been seen with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS.


tech2 News StaffOct 26, 2019 16:45:01 IST

Quite a few internet browsers operational nowadays share the Chromium base which is a fully functional browser on its own and supplies the vast majority of source code for the Google Chrome browser. One step in the direction towards synergy between different browsers has been reportedly spotted wherein you can drag an open tab from your Chrome browser and open it in another browser.

Chrome's ad-blocker is coming to all countries soon.

Chrome Story originally spotted the #mix-browser-type-tabs flag that recently appeared in Chrome Canary. The description says, "allows tabs to be dragged between any browsers that support tabs, including apps."

Support for the feature has been seen with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS and from the language it seems apparent that you would be allowed to drag tabs between Chrome and any browser (or other application), and vice versa.

However, there is very little in the way of information which mentions when this feature could arrive. A Chromium developer, as per Android Police, also notes that the other browser/app has to add support for this functionality, it won't magically work:

