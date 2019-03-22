Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

The swipe gesture navigate on Google Chrome have already existed for iOS.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 16:41:27 IST

Google Chrome on Android will reportedly soon get iOS-like swipe gestures to navigate back and forth.

This feature was spotted in a recent commit on Chromium Gerrit (via MSPowerUser), which suggests that Google might soon push the swipe gesture navigation feature to Chrome. In Android Pie, already comes with some navigation gesture controls.

Essentially, when the feature rolls out, you will be able to swipe left and right on Google Chrome to go back and forth to old and new tabs respectively.

Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Google Chrome browser on an Android device.

The feature is currently under test. In case you want to get your hands on it, you can test it on Chrome Dev and Canary channels, both available on Google Play Store.

Separately, Google recently also enabled its Dark Mode on Mac, while the support for Windows is expected to follow soon. In order to update Google Chrome on your Mac, head to the Menu > Help > About Chrome and it will automatically update to the newest version. Upon re-launching, the dark mode will be enabled.

