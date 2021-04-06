Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Chrome might soon get the feature to reopen tab groups with one click

Currently in Chrome Stable, if users want to open a closed group, they would have to click on the tabs individually.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2021 13:03:48 IST

Google Chrome might soon introduce a way to restore all tabs from a group with one single click. The feature has been spotted on Google Chrome Canary by a Reddit user and was first reported by XDA Developer. Reddit user u/Leopeva64 spotted that with one single click, all the tabs in a specific group can be restored in Chrome Canary. On the other hand, currently in Chrome Stable, if users want to open a closed group, they would have to click on the tabs individually.

The Reddit user demonstrated the presence of this feature in Chrome Canary. It is equivalent to reopening tabs in Chrome Stable. To access the feature, users would need to close the group by right-clicking on it. When the tabs are closed as a group, they can be restored with the help of this feature.

Google Chrome Canary is an experimental version of Chrome Stable. It has been built for developers and most of the features are first tested and developed on Canary. On the other hand, Google Chrome Stable is the finished version which most of the people use for daily internet surfing. The stable version is more reliable and has permanent features that are introduced after testing.

By downloading Google Chrome Canary, users can access this feature, however, as it is the experimental version, it is not recommended to people who are using the browser for regular surfing.

Google had introduced the tab grouping feature in the Stable version in May last year. However, reopening each tab one by one was troublesome for users. If this new feature gets introduced in Chrome Stable, it will improve the experience of using tab grouping.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google developing 'supervised accounts' in Chrome

Aug 19, 2013
Google developing 'supervised accounts' in Chrome
Google adds touch-friendly features to the latest Chrome Canary test version

Google adds touch-friendly features to the latest Chrome Canary test version

Aug 05, 2013

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021