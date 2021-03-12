Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to see a ‘Preview Page’ before opening the link: Report

The new feature will enable users to make a judgment about the page without adding to the already existing group of tabs.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 13:10:15 IST

The latest addition in Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to check out the preview of a page before opening it. As reported by 9to5Google, the update allows users to have a preview option available when they long-press on a link in the web browser. The menu that earlier had options like ‘Open in a new tab,’ ‘Copy Link Address’ among others now also allows users to ‘Preview page.’ The new option has appeared between existing options ‘Open in incognito mode’ and ‘Copy Link Address.’

Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to see a ‘Preview Page’ before opening the link: Report

The new feature has been introduced through a server-wide update with a stable version of Chrome 89 for Android.

Once the user selects this option, a preview of the page opens that covers more than 3/4th of the screen. At the top, it has the site icon, domain name, page name along with an option to expand the preview and visit the page or to close it.

The update was introduced on Wednesday, 10 March. Google has been working on this for the last two years, the report added.

The new feature has been introduced through a server-wide update with a stable version of Chrome 89 for Android. The report also mentions that in the desktop version, the updated Chrome 89 will allow web sharing, customisable feeds and a redesigned discover feed.

The new feature will enable users to make a judgment about the page without adding to the already existing group of tabs. It is especially more beneficial for users who use multiple tabs at a time. This update can help them decide whether or not they would like to fully explore a page.

The feature will especially be useful to open tabs in a group.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google phases out ad-tracking tech from Chrome browser, says won't develop new ways to follow users

Mar 04, 2021
Google phases out ad-tracking tech from Chrome browser, says won't develop new ways to follow users

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021