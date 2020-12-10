Thursday, December 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Chrome extensions to have limited data access, be more private and secure from 2021

Starting in 2021, users will get to determine which websites the extension can access when they browse the web, instead of letting the extension decide.


FP TrendingDec 10, 2020 16:27:52 IST

Google Chrome extensions will have limited data access from 2021. Also, there will be a change in how permission works when an extension is installed to make the browser more secure. Google Chrome Product Manager Alexandre Blondin in a blog said that in the coming year, users will get to determine which websites the extension can access when they browse the web, instead of letting the extension decide. Google said that once the user grants an extension the permission to access a website's data that preference can be saved for that particular domain.

A user can still decide to grant an extension access to all the websites he/ she visits, however it will no longer be the default.

Google Chrome extensions to have limited data access, be more private and secure from 2021

Google Chrome extension

At present, a user can right-click on the Chrome extension in the toolbar pulls up a menu that has the option “This can read and change site data.” When selected, three options are shown, including when you click the extension, on that particular website, and on all sites.

Google also stated that it has been improving its developer policies to make extensions more transparent. From 18 January 2021, every extension will publicly display its “privacy practices” and use clear visuals and simple language to explain the data they collect and use.

The search engine giant also said that it is also limiting what developers can do with the data they collect.

The blog also stated that Google's priority is to continue developing features that protect the data of users and keep them safe, while they choose extensions that help them get the best out of Chrome.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dark mode

Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dec 01, 2020
Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience
Google Stadia will get 400 new games in 2021 or later, confirms Stadia's director of games

Google Stadia

Google Stadia will get 400 new games in 2021 or later, confirms Stadia's director of games

Nov 27, 2020
Google Stadia users will now be able to livestream directly to YouTube

Google Stadia

Google Stadia users will now be able to livestream directly to YouTube

Dec 09, 2020
Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Google Nest Home

Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Dec 09, 2020
Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Google

Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Dec 04, 2020
Google India financial year 2019-2020 revenue rises 34.8 percent to Rs 5,593.8 crore

Google India

Google India financial year 2019-2020 revenue rises 34.8 percent to Rs 5,593.8 crore

Nov 27, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020