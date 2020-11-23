FP Trending

Google is introducing a policy that will require data usage disclosures for extensions in the chrome web store. The new policy will commence from January 2021. The new section is set to go into effect on 18 January 2021 and will appear as a 'Privacy practices' button on each extension's Web Store listing, according to a report by ZDNet. In order to make the process easier, Google has also added a new section in the Web Store dashboard where extension developers will be able to disclose what data they collect from users and what purpose they have collected the data for.

The report adds that Google's new data usage dashboard will ship with a few preset options, which, in turn, will prohibit Chrome developers from certain data practices.

As per a report by XDA Developers, these include:

Ensuring use or transfer of user data is for the primary benefit of user and in accordance with the stated purpose of the extension.

Reiterating that sale of user data is never allowed.

Prohibiting use or transfer of user data for personalised advertising.

Prohibiting use or transfer of user data for creditworthiness or any form of lending qualification and to data brokers or other information resellers.

The report adds that if developers do not provide privacy disclosures by January 2021, a notice will be displayed on their Chrome Web Store listing which is meant to inform them that the developer is yet to comply with Google's new policies.