Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 10:38 IST

Google Chrome celebrates 10th anniversary with major redesign and new features

Chrome will also allow users to personalise their browsers with the ability to create shortcuts.

Google Chrome celebrates ten years of existence today and just like every 10-year old would be, Google is super excited to share what it's been working on to commemorate the day.

To mark the day, Google is rolling out what seems like a pretty big update to the browser. What's more, is that the update is rolling out for all versions of the browser — desktop, iOS, and Android. The update includes a refreshed design, a completely revamped password manager, and an updated autofill feature to reach things quicker can get things done more easily and securely. Things have also been tweaked on the inside to improve certain features like Google Chrome's search box which provides more information directly as things are typed, saving more time.

Google Chrome turn 10 today! Image: Instagram/ @google

Google Chrome turns 10! Image: Instagram/ @google

We haven't spotted any signs of the update yet (on mobile or on the desktop version) but the new features are expected to begin rolling out immediately.

The most notable change with the redesign on PC is the doing away with the trapezoid-shaped tabs for new rounded ones, across the board. The new tab panes have also been redesigned to allow users to see more without the clutter, especially when there are hundreds of tabs open.

On mobile, Google has made a number of changes to help users browse faster. This includes moving the toolbar to the bottom on iOS, making it easier to reach.

With a revised Autofill feature, Google claims that Chrome can accurately fill passwords, addresses, and credit card numbers making it easier to fill up forms and run through sign up processes. The data is backed up to the user's account, so it can be accessed with ease, whenever required.

The redesign features new rounded icons instead of the boring trapezoid-shaped ones. Image: Google

The redesign features new rounded icons instead of the boring trapezoid-shaped ones. Image: Google

The team has also worked on an improved way Chrome handles passwords through a new feature which sounds very handy. Chrome will now help users generate strong passwords when required and then save it so that it syncs seamlessly across platforms.

Chrome will also allow users to personalise their browsing experience with the ability to create and manage shortcuts, right from the new tab page. The personalisation option also lets you customise the background of a newly-opened tab, with an image of choice.

While this includes most of the major changes, the team working on Chrome also have a number of tweaks under the hood to show for. The latest version of Chrome 69 will feature new experiments to improve Chrome’s startup time, latency, usage of memory and usability.

The team also has something in store for its huge developer community and partners in The Chromium Projects. Google has promised that it will be rolling out a few exclusive updates just for developers, starting with new CSS features to improved performance tracking ability.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Location Tracking

There's no escaping from Google collecting your data or tracking your location

Aug 24, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant Routines comes to Android and iOS smartphones

Aug 30, 2018

Google

Google Assistant to brighten your day up by delivering curated good news

Aug 22, 2018

Google Go

New Google Go feature reads out website content in 28 Indian languages

Aug 29, 2018

Google Pixel

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October: Report

Aug 28, 2018

Google

Kerala floods: Google to contribute Rs 7 crore in relief and restoration efforts

Aug 28, 2018

science

Animal Behaviour

Tropical fish is now among handful of animal species that show 'self-awareness'

Sep 05, 2018

Bonnethead shark

Scientists discover the first shark species to show omnivorous behaviour

Sep 05, 2018

Researchers win prize for using gene therapy to restore eyesight in children

Sep 05, 2018

North Korea

Ju Kyu-chang, developer of North Korean ballistic missile programme, dies at 89

Sep 05, 2018