Wednesday, May 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Chrome can now help change your weak password with a single tap: Here’s how

A new feature of Google’s password manager will warn users of compromised passwords and help change it quickly.


FP TrendingMay 19, 2021 19:49:15 IST

Google announced and introduced various new features at the Google I/O 2021 annual developers’ conference on 18 May. Among the number of announcements at the event, the new features of Google Chrome’s built-in password manager were also introduced, and one of key addition is a feature that helps identify and fix weak passwords. This new feature will warn users about compromised passwords immediately when it detects a breach. In fact, Chrome will help users change the weak passwords with a single tap or click.

Google explained the process in a blog post, which says, “Chrome will help you change your passwords with a single tap. On supported sites, whenever you check your passwords and Chrome finds a password that may have been compromised, you will see a ‘Change password’ button from Assistant”.

Alerting a user to a compromised password, Chrome will navigate to the site and help them with the entire process of changing the password with a single tap. Image: Google

Alerting a user to a compromised password, Chrome will navigate to the site and help them with the entire process of changing the password with a single tap. Image: Google

As soon as the user taps on the button, Chrome will navigate to the site and help them with the entire process of changing the password.

Google will allow users to complete and control the whole process manually. Following this, Chrome’s password manager will help create a strong and unique password.

Meanwhile, Google has also expanded its Duplex feature that will help users quickly create a strong password for selected sites and apps. Even automated password changes are being introduced in Chrome on Android. It will first be rolled out in the United States, with its introduction in other countries set to follow later this year.

Google, which has specifically focused on enhancing user privacy, has also introduced several other features. Check them out below:

- A quick delete option to remove the last 15 minutes of the Search history with a single tap

- A locked folder in Google Photos where specific photos can be saved separately and in a secure manner. This new feature is coming to Google Pixel devices first.

- Google has also added indicators to let users know when the camera or microphone are in use

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Android 12 'Material You' design for Workspace, Photos, Maps, more announced

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Android 12 'Material You' design for Workspace, Photos, Maps, more announced
Google I/O 2021 keynote highlights: Google announces new upgrades for Android 12, Google Maps, Google Photos and more

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021 keynote highlights: Google announces new upgrades for Android 12, Google Maps, Google Photos and more

May 18, 2021
Google I/O 2021 to take place today at 10.30 pm IST: Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected; How to watch it live

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021 to take place today at 10.30 pm IST: Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected; How to watch it live

May 18, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Google's Project Starline will let you have almost face-to-face conversations through a magic window

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Google's Project Starline will let you have almost face-to-face conversations through a magic window

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Google and Samsung announce the merge of Wear OS and Tizen

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Google and Samsung announce the merge of Wear OS and Tizen

May 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021