Recently, Google was criticised for its new update where once a user signs into any of Google's websites, they automatically get signed into Chrome also. Users felt that Google was deliberately trying to track their online activities.

In response to this, Google clarified in a blog post that when users log into any of it's website, Google automatically logs them into Chrome also, but that does not mean that Chrome's sync also gets turned on. For those who want to add their history, bookmarks, or saved pages to appear on their desktop must turn on sync. But it did not clarify if Google could still track user activity even if it means turning off the sync control and browsing despite being logged in.

As per the blogpost, it is bringing new features with it's update to its Chrome 70.

This includes the option to control if a user wants to sign into Chrome via a Google website. This means if you disable the option, you will not remain signed into Chrome even if you are signed into Gmail.

Secondly, for more clarity, Google is adding the option of user sync in its UI if a user wants to sync their bookmarks, history and pages. This can be disabled as well.

Thirdly, in the Chrome 70, it will not only delete cookies but delete the login details. Initially, even after deleting the cookies, the login details and passwords used to remain intact. However, that is going to change.