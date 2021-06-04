Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
Google Chrome 91 to get new features in Enhanced Safe Browsing for improved protection against attacks, malicious

Google says that users of th Enhanced Safe Browsing feature are phished 35 percent less than other users.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 17:29:08 IST

Google has announced that starting with Chrome 91, it is rolling out new features to improve the Enhanced Safe Browsing tool. Google says that with the features it will be able to improve real-time URL checks and apply machine learning models to warn on previously-unknown attacks. It adds an additional protections against downloading malicious files on the web. Google says that users of this feature are phished 35 percent less than other users. First launched in 2020, the Enhanced Safe Browsing can be enabled in Chrome Settings.

Essentially, if you are downloading risky files, the Enhanced Safe Browsing will give a warning to the user while also giving them the option to send the file for a more in-depth scan.

image006

When you download a file, Chrome performs a first level check with Google Safe Browsing using metadata about the downloaded file. GIF: Google India blog

The first check happens by Google Safe Browsing using the metadata of the file. When the file is sent for deep-check by the user, then static and dynamic analysis classifiers of the same are scanned by Safe Browsing. If the file appears to be unsafe, users will be given a warning.

Another new feature with Chrome 91 is going to be protection from risky extensions before installation. When downloading a new file, the Enhanced Safe Browsing will let you know if the extension is a part of their trusted list. Extensions created by following the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies will be marked as trusted.

In 2020, the number of extensions that Chrome disables in order to protect users increased by 81 percent. This was possible through the collaboration of Chrome with Google Safe Browsing. The company states that it hopes for more developers to become trusted. Currently, 75 percent of all extensions in the Chrome Web Store are trusted.

