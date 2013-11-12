Ever found yourself in a situation where you have multiple browser tabs open, and don’t know which one has the annoying sound coming from? Well, Google has realised your pain and rolled out a useful update in the latest beta version of Chrome, Chrome 32 beta, that will help users pinpoint noisy tabs.

Users, thanks to the new tweak, will be able to visually scan their tabs for a speaker icon that will quickly help them identify the offending tab. This could especially be useful to shut those irritating pop-up ads, which come with the inevitable video ad in tow. The updated Chrome will also show the user which tab is currently using their webcam or the one that is being sent to a Google Chromecast.

Google has also said that users working on Windows 8 will notice a difference in the browser when in Metro mode. The company has now made it possible to manage multiple Chrome windows and allow users to quickly get to their favorite Chrome Apps with an integrated app launcher. The company also says that users with a Chromebook will find the change to be familiar.

The latest Chrome beta version comes with an integrated app launcher

The latest version of Chrome beta also comes with Safe Browsing, which warns the user before they visit malicious websites or download harmful files. While Chrome already warns the user when they are trying to visit dangerous websites, the Beta version will now automatically block malware files from being downloaded.

The new feature, while doing this, will display a message in the download tray at the bottom of the screen, where users can “Dismiss” the download. Browser tweaks are not the only software fix coming from Google today. The company has also added some more quick action buttons in Gmail, including the ability to open Dropbox folders and check on Seamless orders.