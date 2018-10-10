Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 10 October, 2018 08:04 IST

Google challenges $5 mn fine imposed by EU for using Android to thwart rivals

The European Commission in its July decision said Google had abused its market dominance since 2011.

Alphabet unit Google on 9 October challenged a record 4.34-billion euro ($5 billion) fine imposed by European Union antitrust regulators three months ago for using its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

“We have now filed our appeal of the EC’s Android decision at the General Court of the EU,” Google said in an email. It had previously said it would take the case to Europe’s second highest court in Luxembourg.

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann - RC1F060A01D0

Representational image. Reuters

The company referred to arguments put forward by Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on the day of the EU ruling in July, of which the main one is that Android has created more choice for consumers, not less.

The European Commission in its July decision said Google had abused its market dominance since 2011. Android, used by device makers for free, is found on about 80 percent of the world’s smartphones.

EU competition enforcers had said Google’s illegal practices included forcing manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and its Chrome browser together with its Google Play app store on their Android devices.

The EU antitrust authorities said the company also paid manufacturers to pre-install only Google Search and blocked them from using rival Android systems.

The complex case could take several years before judges rule on it. A final appeal is possible at Europe’s top court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, but only on points of law.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

fighting fake news

Facebook, Google agree to take voluntary measures to tackle fake news says EU

Sep 26, 2018

Privacy

Tech companies support US data privacy law provided it preempts California's

Sep 27, 2018

privacy law

US data privacy regulations could be good for Google, bad for you: Here's why

Sep 27, 2018

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet lawmakers regarding allegations of biased search results

Sep 28, 2018

Google

Google shows progress in addressing competition concerns, may avoid further fines

Oct 08, 2018

Google

Google to no longer bid for $10 billion cloud computing Pentagon data deal

Oct 09, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018