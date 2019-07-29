Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
Google CEO's job listing appears on LinkedIn due to an unresolved bug, company says its fixed now

These listings were posted by Michel Rijnders who happens to be a premium user on LinkedIn.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 17:01:02 IST

Getting the job as the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies is perhaps a dream come true for anyone. Such an opportunity presented itself in the form of a job opening for the position of CEO of Google, which is currently held by Sundar Pichai, on LinkedIn.

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

As per a report by Mashable, there were millions of applications to Sundar Pichai's post but LinkedIn later confirmed that it was actually a security bug that let users post an official-looking job opening on nearly any firm's LinkedIn business page. This made unofficial listings pop-up on legitimate job openings.

These listings were posted by Michel Rijnders who happens to be a premium user on LinkedIn and it shows the gaping loophole in the job listing process of LinkedIn. The company responded "Thank you Michel Rijnders for bringing this to our attention. We've removed the posting and we're resolving the issue that allowed this post to go live. LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers".

 

