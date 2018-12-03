Monday, December 03, 2018 Back to
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's hearing in US House is likely to be postponed

Pichai's hearing is put off until next week because of the state funeral of George HW Bush.

Reuters Dec 03, 2018 07:51 AM IST

The US House Judiciary Committee will likely put off until next week a hearing with Google chief executive Sundar Pichai on the Alphabet Inc unit’s social media practices because of the state funeral of former President George HW Bush, Chairman Bob Goodlatte said on 2 December.

Pichai had agreed to testify before the panel over Republican concerns that the company is biased against conservatives after it skipped a high-profile Senate hearing. Google has denied it is biased toward conservatives.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai published the charter after weeks of protest from employees forced the company to reconsider its stance on AI. Image: Reuters

The hearing has been scheduled for 5 December, the same day a state funeral will be held for Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington.

Goodlatte said in an interview with Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” that he expected the hearing to be rescheduled for next week.

“But we expect that to occur and it’s very, very important that it do occur,” he said.

In addition to queries about possible political bias, lawmakers may also examine Google’s potential investments in China.

Google previously told US lawmakers it was considering options to offer additional services in China, but declined to detail plans for addressing Chinese censorship.

The company has come under criticism after reports it was considering re-entering China’s search engine market and would comply with its internet censorship and surveillance policies.

