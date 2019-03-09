tech2 News Staff

On the occasion of Women's Day, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Mumbai on 8 March to celebrate it with the women of Google.

In a tweet, Pichai said "In Mumbai today and happy to celebrate #IWD2019 with the India chapter of Women@Google at their 'I Am Remarkable' event. Thank you for inspiring me with your stories about the experiences, challenges and triumphs of being women in tech."

Pichai is visiting the country after two years and he also met students who are learning to read using the Internet giant's speech-based reading tutor app 'Bolo'

The search engine giant recently came into the spotlight after a study found that it paid men less money than women for doing similar work.

In 2018 analysis, Google found that in one group of lower-level software engineers men “received less discretionary funds than women.”

Apart from that Google also fired its employee who had written a controversial memo about gender disparity in the Google work culture. '

In response to the study, Google compensated 10,677 employees an extra $9.7 million to offset the underpaid wages, the company wrote in its blog post. However, Google didn’t clearly mention what percentage of those employees who received pay adjustments were men.

