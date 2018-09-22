Saturday, September 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 22 September, 2018 11:24 IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai denies reports of political bias in search results

Google’s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai denied reports of efforts to politically bias

Google’s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai denied reports of efforts to politically bias the company’s internet search results, Axios reported on Friday citing a memo.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RC135092BD10

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google. Reuters 

The Wall Street Journal citing internal emails reported on Thursday that the company’s staff discussed ways to alter search functions to counter the Trump administration’s 2017 travel ban.

The Journal’s report said Google did not go through with the ideas that were brainstormed.

According to Axios, Pichai wrote an email to “Googlers” saying an internal email to suggest the company would compromise the integrity of its search results for a political end were “absolutely false”.

“It’s important to me that our internal culture continues to reinforce our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Recent news stories reference an internal email to suggest that we would compromise the integrity of our search results for a political end,” Pichai was quoted as saying by Axios.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Data Localisation

Sundar Pichai's letter to RS Prasad hints why data localisation isn't feasible

Sep 10, 2018

Google

Google at 20: Can you imagine India's internet revolution without Google in it?

Sep 08, 2018

Cross-Border Data

Cross-border data flow to contribute to India's digital economy: Sundar Pichai

Sep 10, 2018

Travel ban

Google is looking for ways to alter search functions to counter 2017 travel ban

Sep 21, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to withdraw offering support to political campaigns during elections

Sep 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Leaked video posted on Breitbart shows Google co-founder Sergey Brin and other execs lamenting Donald Trump election in 2016

Sep 13, 2018

science

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018

Mars Mission

First humans on Mars mission need to think like Martians to survive: Astronaut

Sep 22, 2018

Neuroscience

Our cardiac cycle may affect how we learn and process information, study finds

Sep 21, 2018

Rare Earth

Deep-sea robots on the hunt for rich mineral deposits under the ocean's depths

Sep 21, 2018