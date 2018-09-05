Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
05 September, 2018

Google celebrates Teacher's Day along with the rest of India in its newest doodle

While India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5 September, World Teacher's day is celebrated on 5 October.

Similar to last year, Google, along with millions of students in India celebrates the 130th birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on 5 September, Teachers Day.

Google Doodle celebrating Teachers' Day 2018. Image: Google

Google Doodle celebrating Teachers' Day 2018. Image: Google

The doodle being exclusive to India portrays an animated Gif, featuring a globe with reading glasses on. The globe rotates with several icons in Google colours popping up around it. The icons denote the various subjects associated with academics and extracurriculars like Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy, sports, and music.

Born in the town of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh in 1888, S. Radhakrishnan was not only a teacher and a source of inspiration to many but was also the first Vice President and second President of India. He was a professor at Chennai's Presidency College and also had stints at Mysore's Maharaja College and at the University of Calcutta. A great scholar in the field of Philosophy, Radhakrishnan also wrote a book in 1929 titled, 'An Idealist View of Life' and was later offered to be knighted by King George V in 1931. He, however, declined to keep the title after India's Independence, preferring his literary title of 'doctor' instead.

While India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5 September, World Teacher's day, designated by UNESCO is celebrated on 5 October every year.

As is the tradition, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is also expected to confer the National Teachers' Award to 45 teachers from across the country.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

