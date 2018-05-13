As Abraham Lincoln said “No man is poor who has a Godly mother.” Yes, it's Mother's Day if you don't remember. Google is also celebrating Mother's Day with its Google doodle. If you haven't been able to express your gratitude and love to your mother, Mother's Day is a perfect time to start.

Mother' Day is celebrated in March or the second Sunday of May every year honouring mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Google in its Doodle shows a dinosaur walking with a baby dinosaur representing love, care and protection of a mother towards her children. The Doodle shows the dinosaur Mother coloured in green which also represents safety and fertility (Motherhood) whereas the baby dinosaur coloured in yellow which represents happiness, positivity, enlightenment, remembrance, honour, loyalty, and joy. It also contains images of the palm of hand in various colours including red, blue, green and yellow.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 in United States when Anna Jarvis (founder of Mother's Day) held a memorial for her mother at Saint Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. But, she was not happy with the commercialisation of the event that happened afterwards. The doodle is available in United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, India, Australia, Philippines, Germany, Taiwan and other countries.