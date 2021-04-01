Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
April Fool's Day: Google continues to pause pranks as the world still faces 'serious challenges' during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Volkswagen of America recently pulled an April Fool's Day prank by announcing that it will change its brand name to 'Voltswagen'.


tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2021 11:34:53 IST

The year 2020 was a difficult year for almost the entire world, and a year later, we are still fighting the pandemic. Just like last year, out of respect for the ones fighting COVID-19, Google has decided not to make any April Fool's Day pranks this year as well. Google’s VP of global marketing, Marvin Chow revealed in an internal mail that the company will continue the “pause” of April Fool's Day pranks this year as “much of the world” is still facing “serious challenges” during the ongoing pandemic, according to a report by Business Insider.

April Fools Day: Google continues to pause pranks as the world still faces serious challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Image: Reuters

"As you will remember, last year we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we feel we should again pause the jokes for April Fools’ Day this year. Like we did last year, we should continue to find appropriate ways to bring moments of joy to our users throughout the year (e.g. Doodles, easter eggs, etc.)," an official message obtained by Business Insider read.

For the unversed, Volkswagen of America recently pulled an April Fool's Day prank by announcing that it will change its brand name to "Voltswagen" to emphasise the company's commitment to electric vehicles. Things really went awry.

