Google Camera is being updated to version 8.1. The update brings with a number of features that were hitherto only restricted to the Pixel 5, and will now be available on older Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL phones. According to a report in 9To5Google, for the last month, owners of the Pixel 5 have had exclusive access to the latest redesign of the Google Camera app as version 8.0 only rolled out to Pixel 5. However, the redesign with 8.1 reorganises several features of Google Camera along the bottom bar and adds features like Audio Zoom and quick, one-tap zoom adjustments.

As per the report, earlier it was not possible for most users to sideload the Google Camera 8.0 update onto older Pixels to get the latest features.

According to tipster Kelvin Peralta, Google Camera 8.1 has begun rolling out via the Google Play Store for owners of the Pixel 4 XL.

The 9To5Google report found that unlike Google Camera 8.0, the Camera 8.1 is marked as being compatible will all Pixel phones, including the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

With the update, devices like the Pixel 4 now have access to some of the new video stabilisation features, including Cinematic Pan.

The report further has added that for the time being, sideloading the update still seems to not arriving properly for the devices and the only way to get Google Camera 8.1 into one's Pixel phone is to wait for it to normally arrive on the devices.