Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google blocks websites certified by DarkMatter, after Reuters reports

By Joel Schectman and Christopher Bing WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has blacklisted websites approved by a United Arab Emirates-based security company after Reuters reports tied the firm to a state hacking operation. Google said last week on a public discussion board that its Chrome and Android browsers would mark as unsafe all websites that had been certified by the UAE security firm DarkMatter. While Google did not provide a reason for the move, and did not respond to requests for comment, it cited the same decision taken by Firefox browser-maker Mozilla last month.


ReutersAug 02, 2019 01:07:02 IST

Google blocks websites certified by DarkMatter, after Reuters reports

By Joel Schectman and Christopher Bing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has blacklisted websites approved by a United Arab Emirates-based security company after Reuters reports tied the firm to a state hacking operation.

Google said last week on a public discussion board that its Chrome and Android browsers would mark as unsafe all websites that had been certified by the UAE security firm DarkMatter.

While Google did not provide a reason for the move, and did not respond to requests for comment, it cited the same decision taken by Firefox browser-maker Mozilla last month. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyber-mozilla/mozilla-blocks-uae-bid-to-become-an-internet-security-guardian-after-hacking-reports-idUSKCN1U42CA]

Mozilla said it would block DarkMatter certified websites because of "credible evidence" presented by Reuters and other media reports that the Abu Dhabi-based company had been involved in hacking operations. Mozilla said it was concerned that DarkMatter could use its status as an internet security gatekeeper to launch covert hacking efforts.

Reuters reported in January that DarkMatter provided staff for a secret hacking operation, code named Project Raven, on behalf of a UAE intelligence agency. The unit was largely comprised of former U.S. intelligence officials who conducted offensive cyber operations for the UAE government

Former Raven operatives told Reuters that many DarkMatter executives were unaware of the secretive program, which operated from a converted Abu Dhabi mansion away from DarkMatter’s headquarters.

The program’s operations included hacking into the internet accounts of human rights activists, journalists and officials from rival governments, Reuters found. https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-spying-raven]]

DarkMatter has denied being connected to offensive hacking operations, saying the reports of its involvement were based on “false, defamatory, and unsubstantiated statements.”

In order to be considered safe by web browsers, companies need to seek certification from an outside organization, which will confirm their identity and vouch for their security.

But if a surveillance group gained that authority, it could certify fake websites impersonating banks or email services, allowing hackers to intercept user data, security experts say.

Most of the certifying organizations are independent, private companies. Browsers like Firefox allow websites to obtain certification from any approved authority anywhere in the world.

Organizations that want to obtain certifying authority must apply to browser makers like Mozilla and Microsoft.

The major browsers had granted DarkMatter a provisional status to certify the safety of websites in 2017. The company had sought to be recognised as one of around 60 firms with fully recognised status.

Under that provisional status, DarkMatter approved about 275 websites, most of which appeared to be for local firms or companies affiliated with the Abu Dhabi-based security firm itself.

Chrome or Android users visiting those websites are now warned by the browser: "Attackers might be trying to steal your information."

DarkMatter and its affiliated company DigitalTrust have appealed Mozilla's decision, which they said was based on "discriminatory practices," and an "undisclosed conflict of interest."

DarkMatter did not respond to a request for comment.

(Editing by Kieran Murray and Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles

Jul 21, 2019
Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles
Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Newstracker

Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Jul 21, 2019
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Newstracker

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Jul 21, 2019
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Newstracker

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Jul 21, 2019
Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Newstracker

Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Jul 21, 2019
UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Newstracker

UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Jul 21, 2019

science

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019
International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019