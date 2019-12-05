Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
Google begins rollout of Focus Mode on Android 9 and 10 following beta testing

A new feature to disable distracting apps can be enabled to temporarily lock you out of selected apps.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 09:46:06 IST

Android’s Digital Wellbeing feature received new updates that were announced during Google’s I/O 2019 conference. Since then, the features have been going through testing, one of them being ‘Focus Mode’. It is now rolling out after completing its beta phase.

Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls on Android 10.

As reported by 9to5Google, Focus Mode will enable users to pause distracting apps in order to focus. It’s currently only available to beta testers and it is rolling out publicly now. Under the ‘Ways to disconnect’ section in the Digital Wellbeing & parental controls app, you’ll come across an option labelled ‘select distracting apps’. If you don’t see this, then you haven’t received the update yet.

You can select the apps that you want to disable temporarily. When this feature is turned on, the apps will be greyed out and you won’t be able to open them. Even the notifications from the app will stop appearing. Tapping on the app icons will display a message stating that Focus Mode is turned on. You get two options of either continuing or taking a break. When you tap on ‘Take a break’, you can choose between 5, 15, or 30 minutes, followed by which the apps will return to Focus Mode.

This feature can be accessed from the Quick Settings menu as well. Once active, a system notification appears from where it can be disabled completely. Focus Mode will be available on new devices that are launching with Android 9 and 10. Users who weren’t using the beta version of Digital Wellbeing will start receiving the feature soon.

