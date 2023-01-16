Monday, January 16, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google-backed ShareChat and Moj to terminate 20 per cent of its workforce or about 500 people

ShareChat and Moj, both, are owned by Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd. The decision to lay off 500 employees was made to “prepare the company to sustain through external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital,” the company said in a statement.


FP StaffJan 16, 2023 20:23:29 IST

Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd which owns ShareChat and its short video app Moj is expected to lay off around 500 people. Moj had made a substantial userbase after TikTok was banned in India, but faced stiff competition from Instagram and YouTube. ShareChat is valued at $5 billion and has more than 2,200 employees. Of these 2,200 people, about 500 will be terminated soon. 

Google-backed ShareChat and Moj to terminate 20 per cent of its workforce or about 500 people

ShareChat and Moj, both, are owned by Bangalore-based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd. The decision to lay off 500 employees was made to “prepare the company to sustain through external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital,” the company said in a statement.

The layoffs come as investors continue to pressure tech businesses and startups to curtail expenses due to high valuations in an unstable stock market. ShareChat was backed by tech giants like Google and Temasek. The decision to lay off comes as the company “needs to prepare itself to sustain several external macro factors that impact the cost and availability of capital.”

“We’ve had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20 per cent of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this start-up journey,” a company spokesperson said today, adding that “as capital becomes expensive, companies need to prioritise their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects only.”

This is the second round of layoffs for Mohalla Tech, after it’s closure of the online fantasy game platform Jeet11 in December 2022, which resulted in about 100 people being let go.  The business said that over the past six months, it has aggressively optimised expenses across the board and stepped up monetisation initiatives.

“The decision to reduce employee costs was taken after much deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year,” the spokesperson said.

The severance payout from Mohalla Tech will include the entire salary for the notice period, two weeks’ compensation for each year of employment, full variable pay until December 2022, and continued health insurance through June 2023.

Furthermore, terminated employees will be allowed to retain work assets like their laptops, Employee Stock Option Plans or ESOPs will continue to vest as scheduled till April 30, 2023, which employees can retain. 

The ShareChat app makes a significant contribution to Mohalla Tech’s earnings through adverts, which rose 30 per cent year over year in FY22. The entire expenditures for Mohalla Tech increased by around 119 per cent to 3,407.5 crore from 1,557.5 crore in the fiscal year 2021. All of this was brought on by rising costs from marketing, staff benefits, and IT costs.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Why Meta and Microsoft are vacating their office buildings in the US

Jan 16, 2023
Why Meta and Microsoft are vacating their office buildings in the US
Will Amazon layoffs lead to an exodus of Indians from the US?

ConnectTheDots

Will Amazon layoffs lead to an exodus of Indians from the US?

Jan 05, 2023

science

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

Jan 16, 2023
For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Spy Tech

For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Jan 16, 2023
Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022