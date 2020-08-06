Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
Google Assistant will have a Family Bell feature that can help in homeschooling children

The Family Bell is an alarm-like reminder that can be broadcast from a Nest Home smart display or speaker at a set time.


FP TrendingAug 06, 2020 09:04:59 IST

Google is adding new features to its Assistant on smart displays and speakers. This is meant to make it easier for students and their families in homeschooling during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by The Verge, one of the features is Family Bell, which is an alarm-like reminder that can be broadcast from a Nest Home smart display or speaker at a set time.

Google has pitched Family Bell as a way for families to announce when it is time to start schooling or when it is time for bed.

Google Nest home. Image credit: Wikipedia

A parent can programme a Family Bell through the Assistant app on a phone and set when it will play and even repeat it on specific days. They can also decide which smart display or smart speaker it will be voiced from. While one can programme multiple Family Bells for the same time, only one Bell can be broadcast from a single smart display or speaker at a given time.

As per Google, Family Bell allows one to schedule announcements to play on speakers and Smart Displays. What one will need is a mobile device with Google Assistant or the Google Home app.

How to add a bell announcement on Android

Open the Google Home app on the Android phone or tablet and at the top right tap profile picture or initial followed by Assistant settings, Assistant and then Family Bell.

Once there, tap add a bell and enter the announcement details. Tap create a new bell. When the bell is announced the user will get a notification on their mobile device. One can follow the same steps for iPhone and iPads.

As per a Google blog post, people can now broadcast to a specific room or device as well, making it easier to communicate. Google has also introduced Assistant-enabled smart speakers and Smart Displays which includes the animal of the day feature.

This feature will provide facts, sounds and creative tasks for a different animal each day. You can hear about the animal of the day by saying, Hey Google, tell me about the animal of the day to a Nest smart display or speaker.

