Google Assistant integration with Google Calendar rolls out in beta, other G Suite apps to follow

This feature will be available on Google Home, Android phones, and other devices.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 13:39:46 IST

Google's integration of its Google Assistant is in the process of being rolled out in full swing across all its products including G suite. The very first product in G suite to have  Google Assistant support will be Google Calendar, however, it will be in its beta stage.

Google Assistant on the Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2

As per 9to5Googlewhen users sign in to Google Calendar and switch to a work account, Google Assistant will answer questions like when and where their next meeting is. Google Assistant will also be able to messages through Gmail to your members in the meeting. The primary motive here is to give you hands-free control of your work schedule whether you are at home, office or on the go.

This feature will be available on Google Home, Android phones, and other devices. Google Assistant’s G Suite Calendar integration will be available in beta starting today. Being in beta you can expect there to be bugs and a slower rollout.

In more news related to Google, has just announced that one can now use an Android smartphone as a physical security key, offering you a more convenient way to log into Google apps with the security of two-factor authentication.

