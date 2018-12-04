Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
Google Assistant gets improved UI for Google Maps, here's how it works

The new UI is currently only rolling out to Android users, who will receive the update gradually.

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 16:27 PM IST

After rolling out Google Assistant for Android Auto earlier this year, Google has now released an improved UI of the Assistant for Google Maps. This, however, according to some users on Reddit, is currently only true for (some) Android users, and its support is being rolled out in version 10.4.1 of Google Maps.

In order to use Google Assistant on the Maps, either say “Hey Google” if you have enabled voice assistant, or you can hit the microphone that you see on Maps.

Representational image. Pixabay

If you have received the feature, you will now see an unobtrusive panel, which slides up from the bottom. Unlike now, there will not be any pop-up actions that cover up the map. With the separate slide-up, your view of the Map will stay clear at all times.

Notably, I am using the version 10.4.1 of Google Maps on my Samsung Galaxy S9 and I am still seeing the old Google Assistant UI on Maps. I also checked for it on a Motorola G5 and a OnePlus 5T in my office, and none of them seem to have received the new UI.

It is likely that Google is rolling this out gradually. Hopefully, it should be available to all Android users by end of the month, or should I say, the end of the year.

