Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

The feature is available currently for Google Assistant users in nations that speak English across the world.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 13:08:30 IST

In its bid to serve as an extra pair of digital hands, Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages for you. Under busy situations, or emergency requirements, users of Android phones can send a voice note to any contact using the Assistant service.

Users can simply say, “Hey Google, send an audio message” or “Hey Google, send an audio message to someone saying something” to send an audio note. You would not require to use the mic button to record the message with this tool, said the company in a blog published on Tuesday.

The feature is available currently for Google Assistant users in nations that speak English across the world. It is also available in Portuguese in Brazil. It is Google’s attempt at delivering a “modern day walkie-talkie” that works hands-free. This is a server-side roll out and hence, you might not be able to see the updated feature just now.

Recording voice note. Image: Google Assistant

Recording voice note. Image: Google Assistant

As per a report on 9To5Google, users can say “Send an audio message” and the Assistant will follow up with a list of contacts for them to choose who to send the message to. Alternatively, one may include the recipient in the initial command. Once done, Google Assistant will start recording and providing a text transcript underneath. The user can “Cancel” at any time and “Send” once done. All a user requires is an Android phone with cell service to avail of the new feature.

The blog also stated some other new features coming to Assistant, such as clicking a selfie or finding an eatery offering delivery or takeout.

