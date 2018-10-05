Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 05 October, 2018 11:46 IST

Google asked to terminate development of its 'Dragonfly' app by US Vice President

The “Dragonfly” app would make it easier to track someone’s internet searches says Pence.

US Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticized what he said was China’s theft of US technology on 4 October, and he urged Google to immediately end development of its “Dragonfly” app that would make it easier to track someone’s internet searches.

US Vice President Mike Pence.

US Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence said in a speech that business leaders are now thinking twice before entering the Chinese market “if it means turning over their intellectual property or abetting Beijing’s oppression.”

“More must follow suit,” he added. “For example, Google should immediately end development of the ‘Dragonfly’ app that will strengthen Communist Party censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers.”

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
iPhone XS Max issues explained

iPhone XS Max issues explained
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

also see

Google

Google guards China search engine project 'Dragonfly' details from US Congress

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

How the new NAFTA 2.0 between US, Mexico, Canada will shake up business in 3 country bloc: All you need to know

Oct 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Canada, US to stay in trade pact with Mexico, Trump touts 'great deal' in place of 24-year-old NAFTA

Oct 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Venkaiah Naidu says 'Indians are good knowledge consumers not producers'; claims shift in education system needed

Oct 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Romania, India ties a fertile ground for economic development, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Sep 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Prime witness in murder of Bihar BJP leader Vishveshwar Ojha shot dead in Bhojpur by masked assailants

Sep 28, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018