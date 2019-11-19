Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
Google, Ascension asked to reveal how it is using patient data stored on the cloud

The officials have asked what data exactly is stored with Google, which Google employees have access to the data.


ReutersNov 19, 2019 08:16:37 IST

Four Democratic leaders on the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committee on Monday wrote Alphabet Inc's Google and Ascension Health demanding briefings by 6 December on how patient data the hospital chain is storing on the cloud is used.

Google's cloud computing unit said last week that it has incorporated industry-standard security and privacy practices into its deal with Ascension, and that none of the data is being used for advertising purposes.

Questions remain about what data exactly is stored with Google, which Google employees have access to the data, and to what extent patients were informed about the companies' agreement.

(Also read: Google collects health-related data of millions of Americans for its secret project)

(Also read: Google antitrust probe to expand its investigation into android business as well: Report)

 

