Reuters

(Reuters) - The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Inc's Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the unit's flagship search and Android businesses, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://cnb.cx/376FVQo)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.