Google's annual developer conferences are full of new and interesting announcements. The Internet of Things (IoT) has recently been gaining a lot of traction and is now part of our day to day life. The future is not far off when we see all our devices being connected to the internet. Google has decided to give these devices an operating system and it will be called Android Things 1.0.

This is, however, not the first time we are hearing about Android Things from Google. This Android-based OS had been in preview since back in 2016 and nearly two years later the company has finally announced a stable build.

Support has been announced for new System-on-Modules (SoMs) based on the NXP i.MX8M, Qualcomm SDA212, Qualcomm SDA624, and MediaTek MT8516 hardware platforms. Google says that support for the NXP i.MX6UL devices will not continue.

Google will also be offering free stability fixes and security patches for three years along with additional options for extended support. As of right now, Android Things is limited to 100 active devices for non-commercial use.

The Mountain View-based search engine giant has also been working with several partners such as LG, iHome, Lenovo and JBL to showcase the capabilities of Google Assitant on smart speakers and smart displays. More products are going to be on their way between now and the summer end.