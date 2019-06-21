Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google announces that it will no longer make any tablet devices; will support partners

Google's Android and Chrome OS teams will be working with the partners on tablets for all segments of the market.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 18:20:40 IST

After facing aggressive competition from Apple’s iPad, Google has finally decided to hang its boots when it comes to its tablet category.

According to a Computer World report, Google has cancelled the release of two of its under-development tablet devices. Google will now be focusing on the Pixelbook laptop lineup instead.

Google Hardware Business head, Rick Osterloh, later confirmed the news on Twitter.

Google announces that it will no longer make any tablet devices; will support partners

Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)

— Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) June 20, 2019

He also emphasised on the fact that there will be no change in the working structure of Android and Chrome OS teams who will still be working with the partners on tablets for all segments of the market. This means Google will continue supporting its partners such as Samsung, Lenovo, Asus, among others, who still make Android tablets.

To make things clear, this move won't affect the Pixel phones at all.

Speaking about the staff, many of the employees who were previously working on the tablet devices have already been shifted to Google's laptop team.

It has been confirmed that the successor of Google's Pixel Slate which was already in development won't be launching now. As for the Pixel Slate, the device will get regular updates and will continue to sell, reports Computer World.

According to Google, tablet devices are those that do not have any keyboard, like Pixel Slate or those that detach entirely from the physical keyboard. It does not include a Pixelbook that is attached by a 360-degree hinge and is a two in one device. That is clearly a laptop that we are talking about.

Overall, the decision seems to be justified as the Pixelbook laptops got far better reviews than the Pixel Slate. A quick look at this chart indicates, very clearly, that Google has no noticeable market share when it comes to the tablet segment. So in effect, it's not as huge a blow either.

tags
Loading...



Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google

Google to overhaul its policy team to ensure it has better relations with govt bodies

Jun 14, 2019
Google to overhaul its policy team to ensure it has better relations with govt bodies
Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Google

Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Jun 19, 2019
Google to roll out a dark theme mode in the Google App for Android users

Google

Google to roll out a dark theme mode in the Google App for Android users

Jun 12, 2019
Google claims it doesn’t want to kill ad blockers but protect users’ privacy

Google

Google claims it doesn’t want to kill ad blockers but protect users’ privacy

Jun 13, 2019
Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Google

Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Jun 18, 2019
Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Jun 21, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019