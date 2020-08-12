Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021

In June 2022, the Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new as well as updated 'private and unlisted' Chrome apps.


FP TrendingAug 12, 2020 18:05:57 IST

Google has decided to not shut down chrome apps for now by adding some changes to its support timeline.

For the unversed, chrome apps let users install apps on Chrome that work quite like the apps that one would launch from their desktops.

Now, Google is letting users enjoy the services of Chrome apps for a little longer. "Based on feedback from our customers and partners, we are making the following adjustments to the Chrome app support timeline, mentioned the company blog. Now the "general support" for Chrome apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux will end by June 2021. The blog further read that organisations will be able to use a policy setting to extend support on Windows, Mac, and Linux through June 2022.

Google had earlier planned to gradually phase out the Chrome apps from every platform except for the Chrome OS.

It will be only in June 2022 that the Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new as well as updated 'private and unlisted" Chrome apps.

Google has also reminded customers that Chrome Extensions will not be affected by the changes in timeline. It said, that Google would "continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms".

Google had earlier planned to gradually phase out the Chrome apps from every platform except for the Chrome OS. In fact, the company was well on schedule with the plan till January this year. Google had announced that by December 2020, end support for Chrome apps on Windows, Linux and Mac will begin roll out and by June 2022, "end support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS for all customers" will be done.

