FP Trending

The ongoing pandemic has seen a shift to online meetings and schooling on a global scale. To match with the increasing demand, Google has planned a series of updates and features on its Meet and Classroom programmes.

In a company blog, Google talked about the enhanced controls that will be coming to the moderators of Educational meetings on Meet. The capabilities will be arriving by next month, by which moderators will be able to end meetings for all participants once the class is over; manage join requests easily; lock meetings until the moderator joins. Another feature of prohibiting participants from joining a meeting after they have been ejected or after they have been denied entry twice is going to come to Meet later this month.

To help moderators manage online classes better, a hand raising feature is going to be launched later this year. Polls, Q&A sessions and other interactive features are going to be introduced to make learning more interactive. By October, Meet will be getting a new attendance tracking system via G Suite Enterprise for Education. Teachers will be able to split classes into breakout rooms to create small group discussions.

On the other hand, the Classes page in Classroom will see a to-do widget for students and a to-review widget for instructors soon. Link sharing over platforms like WhatsApp will make joining classes over the application easier. Also, now "instructors with G Suite Enterprise for Education licenses will be able to see potential plagiarism between students at their school". This feature is set to begin in a few weeks.