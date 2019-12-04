tech2 News Staff

Same as every year, Google has today announced its list of best apps of 2019. The company has awarded apps across various categories including, games, ebooks, audiobooks and so on. Google has also listed the top-selling TV shows and movies of the year.

The "App of the Year" title has been given to Video editor- Glitch Video Effects by the users. The app allows users to edit videos by adding effects, filters, music and so on. On the other hand, the "Best app of 2019" is given to Ablo. This app is used as a tool to interact with people. You can make text conversations, make video calls and you can download it from Play Store absolutely free.

(Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will now head both Google and parent company Alphabet)

Call of Duty is indeed one of the famous mobile games of the year and has been crowned as the "Best Game of 2019" by Google.

Same as Google, Apple has also announced the list of "Best of 2019" apps, where Storyteller was the app trend of the year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.