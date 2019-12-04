Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
Google Play Best of 2019: Call of Duty awarded best game, Glitch is app of the year

The Google Play Store's "App of the Year" title has been given to Video editor- Glitch Video Effects by the users.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2019 15:53:10 IST

Same as every year, Google has today announced its list of best apps of 2019. The company has awarded apps across various categories including, games, ebooks, audiobooks and so on. Google has also listed the top-selling TV shows and movies of the year.

The "App of the Year" title has been given to Video editor- Glitch Video Effects by the users. The app allows users to edit videos by adding effects, filters, music and so on. On the other hand, the "Best app of 2019" is given to Ablo. This app is used as a tool to interact with people. You can make text conversations, make video calls and you can download it from Play Store absolutely free.

(Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will now head both Google and parent company Alphabet)

Image: Google

Here is a complete list of all apps that made it to the Best of 2019 list this year:

Power to the people

Users’ Choice 2019

Mobile magic

Best App of 2019

Best Game of 2019 

Screen stars

Top-Selling Movies of 2019

Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019 

Literary legends

Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019 

Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019

Call of Duty is indeed one of the famous mobile games of the year and has been crowned as the "Best Game of 2019" by Google.

Same as Google, Apple has also announced the list of  "Best of 2019" apps, where Storyteller was the app trend of the year.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


