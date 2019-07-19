Friday, July 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google and Facebook's tracking software reportedly being deployed on porn sites

Of the 22,484 porn sites that were analysed, researchers found that 93 percent of them leak data to third parties.

tech2 News StaffJul 19, 2019 16:42:05 IST

You are keeping your passwords strong, you keep your Facebook setting strictly private, you are not granting access to a lot of third-party apps, but are you being as mindful about your privacy when visiting an adult website? If you said yes, think again!

A study has found that tracking software made by technology companies like Google and Facebook are deployed on thousands of adult websites. Of the 22,484 porn sites that were analysed, researchers found that 93 percent of them leak data to third parties, this includes when the websites are accessed via a browser’s 'incognito' mode. This could threaten a user's privacy as 45 percent of porn site URLs reportedly indicate the nature of the content that a user searches.

“Everyone is at risk when such data is accessible without users’ consent, and thus can potentially be leveraged against them,” the report reads. “These risks are heightened for vulnerable populations whose porn usage might be classified as non-normative or contrary to their public life.”

Google and Facebooks tracking software reportedly being deployed on porn sites

Representational image

Reportedly trackers made by Google and its subsidiaries appeared on 74 percent of the porn sites that were analysed, meanwhile, Google says that its software does not collect information that is used to build advertising profiles.

“We don’t allow Google Ads on websites with adult content and we prohibit personalized advertising and advertising profiles based on a user’s sexual interests or related activities online,” a Google spokeswoman told The New York Times.

Facebook's trackers were found on 10 percent of the over 22,000 sites that were examined, and the company also denied tracking any such information.

Further, the report suggests that the kind of information collected also varies. Sometimes it's something as basic as the type of web browser you’re using, or the kind of operating system you use, or even screen resolution that you have. And in some cases, the information taken could be more threatening, like your IP address or phone’s mobile identification number.

“The fact that the mechanism for adult site tracking is so similar to, say, online retail should be a huge red flag,” Elena Maris, the study’s lead author and a researcher at Microsoft, told The New York Times. “This isn’t picking out a sweater and seeing it follow you across the web. This is so much more specific and deeply personal.”

The purpose behind these trackers is always understood as a way to learn more about your preference — even if it's too personal and even if it's without your permission — to help companies serve ads on multiple websites. And even if the companies themselves aren't deliberating the connection between users’ porn habits to personalized advertising, there’s still a risk that such data could be misused by hackers.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Amazon

Amazon being investigated by EU anti-trust over misuse of merchants’ data

Jul 17, 2019
Amazon being investigated by EU anti-trust over misuse of merchants’ data
Facebook hires former Vine head, may be preparing to launch TikTok-competitor

Facebook

Facebook hires former Vine head, may be preparing to launch TikTok-competitor

Jul 17, 2019
Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon to testify on antitrust and competition

Facebook

Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon to testify on antitrust and competition

Jul 10, 2019
Facebook, Twitter not extended invitations to Trump's social media summit: Report

social media

Facebook, Twitter not extended invitations to Trump's social media summit: Report

Jul 08, 2019
Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Google

Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019

science

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Google Doodle

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Jul 19, 2019
Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019