Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google and Facebook's business models are a threat to human rights: Amnesty International

The report said the company's practice of vacuuming up personal data in order to feed voracious advertising businesses represents an unprecedented assault on privacy rights


The Associated PressNov 21, 2019 10:39:06 IST

Amnesty International issued a scathing indictment of the world's dominant internet corporations, arguing in a new report that Google and Facebook should be forced to abandon what it calls their surveillance-based business model because it is “predicated on human rights abuse.”

The London-based global rights group said in the 60-page report published Thursday that the business model of what it calls the “Surveillance Giants” is “inherently incompatible with the right to privacy.” Google and Facebook likewise threaten a range of other rights, including freedom expression and the right to equality and non-discrimination, the group said.

The report said the company's practice of vacuuming up personal data in order to feed voracious advertising businesses represents an unprecedented assault on privacy rights. It says the companies force people to make a “Faustian bargain” to share their data in order to access Google and Facebook services that have grown to dominate the global public square.

Google and Facebooks business models are a threat to human rights: Amnesty International

Representational image. Image: Reuters

“This ubiquitous surveillance has undermined the very essence of the right to privacy,” the report said, adding that the companies' “use of algorithmic systems to create and infer detailed profiles on people interferes with our ability to shape our own identities within a private sphere.”

Amnesty called on governments to legally guarantee people's right not to be tracked by advertisers or other third parties. It called current regulations — and the companies' own privacy-shielding measures — inadequate.

In a written five-page response published with the report, Facebook disagreed with its conclusion that the company's business practices “are inconsistent with human rights principles.”

Steve Satterfield, Facebook's public policy director, also disputed that the social media behemoth's business model is “surveillance-based” and noted that users sign up voluntarily for the service, which is nominally free although data collected is used to sell ads.

“A person's choice to use Facebook's services, and the way we collect, receive or use data — all clearly disclosed and acknowledged by users — cannot meaningfully be likened to the involuntary (and often unlawful) government surveillance” described in international human rights law, the letter states.

Google did not offer an on-the-record response to the report but disputed its findings. Amnesty said the company provided input and publicly available documents.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

End to End Encryption

End to end encryption: All you need to know about this technology under threat from govts and law enforcement agencies

Nov 20, 2019
End to end encryption: All you need to know about this technology under threat from govts and law enforcement agencies
US lawmakers question Google about its collection of health-related data provided by Ascension

Google

US lawmakers question Google about its collection of health-related data provided by Ascension

Nov 21, 2019
Facebook's 'Switcharoo' was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

Facebook

Facebook's 'Switcharoo' was aimed at squashing rivals in the garb of tighter data controls

Nov 07, 2019
Google's healthcare project, Nightingale, comes under US congressional committee scrutiny

Project Nightingale

Google's healthcare project, Nightingale, comes under US congressional committee scrutiny

Nov 19, 2019
CBI raids Amnesty International India's offices in Delhi, Bengaluru; 'pattern of harassment', says human rights watchdog

CBI raids Amnesty International India's offices in Delhi, Bengaluru; 'pattern of harassment', says human rights watchdog

Nov 15, 2019
Regulation in the digital age: Time is ripe for structural solutions and cultural rethinking of social media platforms says Chris Hughes

Tech regulation

Regulation in the digital age: Time is ripe for structural solutions and cultural rethinking of social media platforms says Chris Hughes

Nov 19, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019