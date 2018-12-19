Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google and Facebook to pay $4,50,000 for violating law on political-ad transparency

Google, Facebook failed to keep proper records about who was paying for campaign ads on their sites.

The Associated Press Dec 19, 2018 09:07 AM IST

Google and Facebook have agreed to pay $455,000 to settle allegations that they failed to keep proper records about who was paying for campaign ads on their sites, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday.

Google will pay $217,000 and Facebook will pay $238,000 in response to two lawsuits filed in June that accused the tech firms of not obeying the state law on political-ad transparency, Ferguson said.

Google logo.

Google logo.

Facebook spokeswoman Beth Gautier said the company was pleased to resolve the matter.

“We’re working hard to protect election integrity and prevent foreign interference. We believe all ads should be transparent on Facebook and aren’t waiting for legislation to authorize political advertisers and house these ads in a public archive,” Gautier said.

Google said in a statement that the company complied with Washington laws until June, when the state introduced new disclosure requirements. Google said it then paused accepting election advertising in the state because it was unable to follow the new rules.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A 3D printed Facebook logo. Image: Reuters

“We’ve rolled out several features this year to ensure transparency in US federal elections and we are looking at ways to bring these tools to the state level as well,” the company said.

As part of the settlements Google and Facebook denied liability and said they continue to deny they broke the law.

The lawsuits came after the state’s Public Disclosure Commission issued regulations related to a new law and passed an emergency rule that clarified that digital ad companies like Google and Facebook are subject to state law requiring them to maintain publicly available information about political ads, just like television stations and other media.

“Whether you are a small-town newspaper or a large corporation, Washington’s political advertising disclosure laws apply to everyone,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Commercial advertisers are expected to provide information as requested by the public but the state said Facebook and Google denied 2017 municipal election political advertising records to The Stranger newspaper when it sought them.

Ferguson said the companies failed to maintain those kinds of records.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Facebook

Facebook promises to make Indian political ads more transparent in the coming year

Dec 07, 2018

Google+

Google+ shut down speeds up, a second privacy bug affected 52.5 million users

Dec 11, 2018

Apple

France to introduce digital tax on technology giants such as Apple, Facebook

Dec 18, 2018

Instagram 2018

Instagram 2018 Year in Review: Hearts, Hearts and only Hearts make it to the list

Dec 13, 2018

Online regulation

Australia to set up a new regulatory body to monitor Facebook and Google's domination

Dec 10, 2018

EU

EU lawmakers prepared to take a tough stance on tech giants' power in Europe

Dec 05, 2018

science

Helpful Fungi

Scientists isolate fungi that can help plants survive in low-water environments

Dec 19, 2018

ISRO GSAT-7A Launch

ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from Sriharikota

Dec 19, 2018

Nomenclature

Blind species of amphibian named after Donald Trump for burying head in sand

Dec 19, 2018

2018 in Wildlife

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom

Dec 19, 2018