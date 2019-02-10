Sunday, February 10, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google agrees with Russia to delete links to website banned in the country

Last December, Google was fined $7,600 for failing to delete links to the banned sites.

The Associated Press Feb 10, 2019 11:01:39 IST

Russian news reports say that Google has agreed with national authorities to delete links to websites banned in Russia.

The daily Vedomosti reported Thursday that Google has reached an agreement with the Russian state media oversight agency, Roskomnadzor, to regularly receive updated lists of banned sites and delete links to them upon review. The newspaper says Google has already removed about 70 percent of the banned websites from its search results.

google-social (2)

Image: Reuters

The RIA Novosti news agency quoted Roskomnadzor as saying it has established a “constructive dialogue” with Google.

Last December, Roskomnadzor fined Google 500,000 rubles ($7,600) for failing to delete links to the banned sites. It threatened to cut access to Google if it fails to comply with the demand.

“We’re committed to enabling access to information for the benefit of our users in Russia and around the world,” Google spokesman Nu Wexler said. The company offered no further official comment.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

Google+

Google Plus officially discontinues on 1 April: Here's how to download your data

Feb 04, 2019

Google

Mysterious Google device spotted on Geekbench with Android Q; Pixel 4 is that you?

Jan 26, 2019

Alphabet

Alphabet's Q4 2018 revenue rose to $39.28 billion, 83% of it came from Google ads

Feb 05, 2019

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 Lite, 3 XL Lite model numbers revealed; India arrival expected

Feb 06, 2019

Gboard

Google adds over 40 new languages to Gboard, bringing total to over 500

Feb 02, 2019

Google

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL resurfaces on Geekbench sporting 4 GB RAM, Android 9 Pie

Jan 30, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019