Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google ads, cloud boost Alphabet Inc's profits to $15.2 billion in Q4 2020

Alphabet earned $15.2 billion on revenue of $56.9 billion during the October-December period.


The Associated PressFeb 03, 2021 12:39:26 IST

Google’s digital advertising empire is regaining the momentum it lost during the pandemic’s early stages as its YouTube video service matures into a major marketing magnet and other companies pour more into promotions aimed at cooped-up consumers with money to spend. The comeback highlighted the latest quarterly results released Tuesday by Alphabet Inc, Google’s corporate parent.

As usual, Alphabet generated all but a small fraction of its revenue from Google’s internet-leading ad network, while other companies in its portfolio were mostly a financial drain.

Alphabet earned $15.2 billion on revenue of $56.9 billion during the October-December period, a showing that easily outstripped the projections of Wall Street analysts. The Mountain View, California, company also disclosed that a change to account for Google’s computer servers and other equipment lasting longer than expected could boost its operating results this year by as much as $2.1 billion

Investors hailed the news by driving up Alphabet’s stock price by more than 7 percent in extended trading. That sets up the shares to hit a new all-time high during Wednesday’s regular session.

Google ads, cloud boost Alphabet Incs profits to .2 billion in Q4 2020

Google. Image: Reuters

Google’s fourth-quarter ad revenue totalled $46.2 billion, a 22 percent increase from the same time in the previous year. The growth in the past quarter surpassed the 10 percent year-over-gain in Google’s ad revenue during the July-September period.

Those increases came after Google’s ad revenue fell 8 percent during last year’s April-June period that unfolded after most of the US economy had shut down. That marked the first time Google’s quarterly ad revenue had ever declined from the previous year since the company went public in 2004.

“It was a great end to a challenging year,” Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, told analysts during a conference call. “We feel really good about the level of activity” among advertisers.

When the pandemic first hit, advertisers clamped down on the spending, especially airlines, hotels, cruise lines and other businesses tied to travel. But advertising in those sectors are now recovering in anticipation people will be itching to hit the road later this year, although the travel and hospitality marketing still remains down by 30 percent to 40 percent from the pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent analysis by Canaccord Genuity.

While people haven’t been traveling as frequently or as far as they once did, they are watching more video streamed over the internet than ever. That trend has helped attract even more eyeballs to YouTube, a phenomenon that is spurring more advertising on the world’s most watched video site.

Advertising on YouTube during the past quarter rose 46 percent from the previous year to $6.9 billion.

Things are expected to get even better for Google from here, assuming the COVID-19 vaccines ease the pandemic and enable the economy to reopen as the year progresses. Canaccord Genuity is projecting this year’s worldwide spending on digital ads will climb 15 percent to $389 billion. That is more in line with the industry’s annual growth during the past decade, except last year when digital ad spending rose by just 8 percent because of the recession triggered by the pandemic.

Google is well positioned to continue to capture the largest portion of the digital ad market, although it faces a potential challenge to its dominance from several lawsuits filed by the US Justice Department and state attorneys general seeking a court order that could either break up the company or impose reforms undercutting its power.

But the main antitrust case brought by the federal government isn’t scheduled to go to trial until September 2023, leaving Google plenty of time to try to grab an even bigger piece of the advertising pie.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google rolls out a new feature that will show description of websites appearing in search results

Feb 03, 2021
Google rolls out a new feature that will show description of websites appearing in search results
Google antes up $2.6 million to resolve allegations that the company discriminated against female engineers, Asians

Google

Google antes up $2.6 million to resolve allegations that the company discriminated against female engineers, Asians

Feb 02, 2021
Google parent company Alphabet shuts down internet-beaming balloon company Loon

Google

Google parent company Alphabet shuts down internet-beaming balloon company Loon

Jan 25, 2021
Google to close the internal studio tasked to develop games for Stadia gaming service

Google Stadia

Google to close the internal studio tasked to develop games for Stadia gaming service

Feb 02, 2021
Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report

Google Lens

Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report

Feb 01, 2021
Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

Google

Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

Jan 29, 2021

science

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

Feb 03, 2021
New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Gene editing

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Feb 03, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021