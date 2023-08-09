The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has inaugurated the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, a programme to support indigenously built web browsers that will compete with the likes of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge etc.

The primary objective of this challenge is to create a homegrown web browser for global use, equipped with an integrated Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) India root certificate.

Arvind Kumar, the Controller of Certifying Authorities, launched the competition in New Delhi, emphasizing its significance as India embarks on a new journey to craft its own web browser.

Kumar highlighted that as the world’s fastest-growing economy, India should shift away from international browsers and reduce reliance on foreign technologies. The proposed browser will adhere to international standards and contribute to safeguarding personal data.

S D Sudarshan, Executive Director of C-DAC, welcomed the initiative, stating that it will instil confidence in the general public and provide a fresh platform for entrepreneurs to contribute to the nation’s progress.

He emphasized the open nature of the challenge, predicting that it will yield the best outcomes. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is sponsoring the open Challenge Competition to stimulate the design and development of an Indian Web Browser. This browser will be designed for major devices and platforms, incorporating essential security features, plugin interfaces, and the latest industry-standard technologies.

The government has allocated a cash prize of 3.4 crore rupees for developers who successfully create an indigenous browser. The Ministry stipulates that the browser must place trust in India’s Controller of Certifying Authorities, the highest authority for digital signatures in the country.

Eligibility for the competition is extended to Indian Tech Start-ups, MSMEs, Companies, and LLPs registered under the Companies Act 2013. The applying entity must have a minimum of 51 percent shareholding held by Indian citizens or individuals of Indian origin, and it should not be a subsidiary of any foreign corporation.

As per a report from Moneycontrol, the government perceives this initiative as a means to enhance its negotiation leverage with prominent US-based browsers such as Google and Mozilla Firefox, urging them to integrate the nation’s web security certification authority into their ‘trust stores’.

A browser’s trust store, often referred to as a root store, encompasses a roster of certification authorities whose certificates are deemed credible. Currently, major browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox do not feature India’s designated certifying agency within their root stores.

In India’s massive internet landscape boasting approximately 850 million users, Google Chrome stands as the undisputed leader, commanding an impressive 88.47 per cent market share based on data from Similarweb. Safari has the second spot with a 5.22 per cent share, trailed by Microsoft Edge at 2 per cent, Samsung Internet stands at 1.5 per cent, Mozilla Firefox at 1.28 per cent, while other players collectively at 1.53 per cent.

The government anticipates the development and introduction of homegrown web browsers to conclude by the conclusion of 2024. It has extended an invitation to domestic startups, academic institutions, and corporations to partake in the program and will offer support to the chosen proposals throughout the developmental journey.

An additional government representative stated, “The government will also play a role in facilitating the acceptance of domestic web browsers. These browsers should not only adhere to Web3 standards and facilitate digital signatures through cryptographic tokens but should also integrate native features such as support for Indian languages.”