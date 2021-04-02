FP Trending

Good Friday is celebrated to commemorate the crucification of Jesus Christ. It is a day to remember that good will always wins over evil. Today also marks the start of the holy week, a week before Easter. Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Easter Friday, Black Friday, or Holy Friday. On this day, Christians around the globe observe fast and visit the church. This occasion is one of the most significant days for the community.

Good Friday is a part of the Holy week which began on 29 March with Palm Sunday. It will come to an end with Easter on Sunday, 4 April. Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday or Pascha, is a day commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Here are some of the messages and quotes for WhatsApp status on Good Friday 2021 which you can share with friends and family:

As such, on this pious occasion, here are some messages and cards that you can share with your loved ones around the world. Have a safe and a blessed Good Friday.

May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always

Happy Good Friday! May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day.

Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.

May the blessings Of the Lord Shine upon you On this Holy Day & may he always Keep you in his loving care!

“If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.” - EA Bucchianeri

“God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world” “I LOVE YOU” - Billy Graham

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.” -WH Auden