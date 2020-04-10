Friday, April 10, 2020Back to
Good Friday 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download Good Friday- themed WhatsApp stickers from Play Store and send it to your loved ones.


tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2020 11:45:13 IST

Good Friday is celebrated to commemorate the crucification of Jesus Christ. It is a day to remember that good will always wins over evil. Today also marks the start of the holy week, a week before Easter. While most of people go to church on this day, the lockdown may not let that happen. But you can always reach out to your loved ones via WhatsApp to spread the word of mercy. You can download and share Good Friday themed Whatsapp stickers.

The process is quite simple and quick. All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Good Friday" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Good Friday 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

You can downoad Good Friday themed WhatsApp stickers from Play Store. Image: Pixabay

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Good Friday themed WhatsApp Stickers.

Good Friday themed WhatsApp Stickers.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Good Friday Stickers For WhatsappWAStickers - Happy Good Friday Photo Effect and so on.

