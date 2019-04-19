tech2 News Staff

On 14 April, the seven holiest days on the Christian calendar commenced. Also called the Holy Week, it is the week just before Easter, and the last week of Lent. In these seven days, Christians all over the globe remind themselves and their fellow believers the divine time of Jesus' sacrifices. Today, that is 19 April, Christians are observing Good Friday, a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

And so, for everyone observing the day, here's a how you can use Good Friday-themed WhatsApp stickers to spread the word mercy.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Good Friday stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

To make your job easy here is are some of the apps we found on the store that are genuine. You can look at Good Friday Stickers for WhatsApp by Ultimate Stickers Pack, and there is Jesus Christ Stickers for WAStickers 2019 by Kevandro Apps.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

PS: Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians, so please don't send "Happy Good Friday" stickers if you come across any.

