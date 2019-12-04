Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
Goldman Sachs to launch new products and services on Amazon's cloud

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will be launching new technology-based products and services for its institutional clients on Amazon's cloud next year, bank Chief Executive David Solomon said at a conference on Tuesday. Solomon said new products on Marquee, the bank’s Web services platform, will run on Amazon Web Services. In recent years the legendary Wall Street trading firm has invested millions in Marquee, which serves as the bank's digital storefront for its trademark data and risk analysis tools.


